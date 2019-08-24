Another series of arrests were announced Friday by a joint task force of area police agencies.
Police arrested five people and seized illicit drugs with an estimated street value of more than $55,000 following a search at a residence in the 100 block of South Cumberland Street before midnight on Thursday.
Police found five people inside and say an officer saw one of them, a man, throwing items from a balcony. Those items, believed to be cocaine and crack cocaine, were located.
Police also seized paraphernalia consistent with trafficking and about $4,000 in Canadian cash.
Kudzai Nyembe-Mafohla, 22, of Toronto; and Donald Arthur Green, 48, Stephanie Lynne Horton, 44, Arielle Angela Ritch, 27, and an unidentified 36-year-old man, all from Thunder Bay, are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime Under $5,000.
Nyembe-Mafohla is also charged with obstructing police.
The four named accused individuals appeared in court Friday and have been remanded into custody with a future appearance date.
The fifth accused was released on an undertaking with a promise to appear at a future court date. Thunder Bay Police did not identify him because the charges have not been sworn.
This investigation is part of an ongoing specialized joint force operation that includes resources and members from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, OPP, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and Anishinabek Police Service.
