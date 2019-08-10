The Live From the Rock Folk Festival kicked off on Friday at Pul-a-log Park and Red Rock Marina Waterfront.
It appeared to be a fabulous day with the opening ceremonies kicking things off at noon at the festival that drew more than 300 campers and hundreds of visitors.
It began with Kahikinnah Meekannon performing a drumming ceremony. This group of drummers are all from the Robinson-Superior Treaty area. They began with burning of sweet grass, sage, cedar and tobacco and then proceeded with the drumming.
