Wednesday is Rowan’s Law Day and students throughout Thunder Bay will learn from their peers the importance of recognizing and reporting concussions and head injuries.
Rowan Stringer, a 17-year-old rugby athlete, died as the result of head injuries she sustained while playing her sport. In 2018, the first concussion day of its kind in Canada, called Rowan’s Law Day, was established and is now observed across Ontario on the last Wednesday in September each year.
On Monday, student leaders in grades 7 to 10 from across the public school board took part in the Rowan’s Law Day: Student Concussion Education Symposium, headed by Dr. Dave McKee of the Lakehead University Sports Medicine and Concussion Clinic.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.