As the women stepped across the stream running through the trees at Centennial Park, they were invited to leave behind their worries and connect with nature.
The Re-wilding for Wellness Walk on Sunday was part of the city’s Culture Days celebrations and introduced a group of about 12 women to forest therapy.
“It’s a series of sensory-based invitations that invite people to connect more deeply with the living landscape,” said Sue Hamel, who guided the wellness walk. “It’s very calming, very meditative.”
