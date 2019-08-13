Art reflects people's effort

Brian Edwards, regional fund development and volunteer co-ordinator for St. John Ambulance, and Sherry Loyst, car seat safety co-ordinator, show a painting donated by local artist Migizi Qwe Kejick on Monday.

 Jodi Lundmark

All of St. John Ambulance’s community programs — from car seat safety to the therapy dog unit — are run by volunteers

“They’re giving their time for the betterment and safety of our community,” said Brian Edwards, regional fund development and volunteer co-ordinator for the charitable organization in Thunder Bay.

“It’s incredible.”

It’s those volunteers that are honoured in a new painting hanging in the lobby of St. John Ambulance’s headquarters on Fort William Road.

