The city’s golf community will soon be able to hit the virtual greens in the site of a former grocery store.
Thunder Bay born and raised entrepreneur Chris Ferguson Jr. is hoping to have On the Links Virtual Golf and Sports Bar open later this fall in the former home of Quality Market on Golf Links Road.
“We’re going to feature four of the world’s best and most accurate golf simulators,” he said. “We’re going to combine that with food and beverage all in a sports bar setting.”
The location for On the Links is “perfect,” said Ferguson.
“It’s central and it’s right off the highway,” he said. “The university, the hospital, the college are all close.”
It’s also right across the street from the Thunder Bay Country Club’s golf course.
The building itself also lends itself to the concept with its size and high ceilings.
