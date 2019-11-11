Crystal Hardy was nine years old when she went to live with her first foster family.
Although the first couple of foster homes she lived in weren’t positive experiences, the family she ended up with is still very much part of her life.
“I call them Mom and Dad,” she said, adding they’re her forever family.
Hardy shared her story at the Paramount Theatre on Friday as part of Dilico Anishinabek Family Care’s new foster care campaign launch.
Her mother is a presumed victim of serial killer Robert Pickton, but Hardy has been able to overcome the trauma she’s faced in her life. She’s now a mother and nurse practitioner as well as an educator at Lakehead University.
“Growing up in foster care has been a beautiful journey for me and to be able to show people that having the supports of a foster family along with our own supports has really helped me become the person I am today,” said Hardy, noting it’s also important for her to be a role model to other foster children.
“It doesn’t mean they’re disconnected from their families,” she said. “It just means they have more families. It takes a community to raise a child and it’s so true.”
Dilico’s director of child welfare Carmela Hardy said with the new campaign, the organization is hoping to demystify misconceptions about foster care, specifically who can be a foster parent.
“We look for families, single parents, event parents that have adult children,” she said. “We just want love. We want care for our children. We want them to open up their home, open up their heart and just provide that care for children when they need it.”
Krista Zipper and her wife Jennifer Galbraith have two children of their own and a year ago decided to become foster parents after doing respite care for other foster parents in the community.
“My wife and I both work in fields in the community that we see the challenges our community faces,” Zipper said. “We work with people who are facing trauma and that kind of thing.”
Helping kids flourish was their motivation for becoming foster parents and they wanted to share the wonderful experiences they’ve had with their two children with other kids.
Zipper and Galbraith have been fostering two young children under the age of three and said it can be a lot of work.
“The rewards have infinitely outweighed any challenges we’ve faced,” said Zipper.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can contact Dilico or visit their website at dilico.com/fostercare.
