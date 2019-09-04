This year was supposed to be one of the best and easiest years for Definitely Superior Art Gallery, said its artistic director.
David Karasiewicz says it has also been one of the most challenging.
The gallery in Thunder Bay has been an artist-run space for 31 years in the downtown north side and had enjoyed a stable home in the basement of the former Eaton’s building for nearly 20 years.
In December of 2018, Karasiewicz received word that they would be evicted along with close to a dozen arts groups who used the spacious basement for theatre performances and even roller derby.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.