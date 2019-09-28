It could be just an election campaign scare tactic. But it’s enough to give Peter Keddie a serious case of the willies.
Keddie, who has operated a Thunder Bay driving school for more than 35 years, says if gasoline prices sky-rocket under a re-elected Trudeau government, as some fear, it would do more than just take a big bite out of his bottom line.
“If it goes up that much, I really don’t think I could survive,” Keddie said Friday. “It would kill me.”
