Is the price of gold on its way back up to the dizzying heights of about eight years ago?
Investors and frontline miners alike could be forgiven for believing as much this week, after the precious metal peeked over the fence at just over US $1,500 per ounce.
That’s more than $200 higher than what gold was fetching at the start of this year. Future new gold-mining projects a stone’s throw from Dryden, Geraldton and Red Lake have seemed to become closer to fruition as a result.
