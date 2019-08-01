In the last three years, a charity golf tournament in support of the George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation has brought in just under $300,000 for the Thunder Bay organization.
Steve MacDonald, executive director of the foundation, said it means “an incredible amount” to get that kind of support from the community to help increase access to care for children with special needs.
“Last year alone 1,894 clients came to George Jeffrey for care and we continue to get more and more referrals onto our wait list,” said MacDonald. “So we’re doing all we can to have more children with special needs receive the care they need and deserve.”
