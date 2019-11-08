Proposed amendments to Ontario’s Mining Act would give short-shrift to Indigenous rights in the remote north, and undermine requirements to consult with affected First Nations before mining projects go forward, Matawa First Nations warned this week.
Matawa is comprised of nine First Nations in the orbit of the Ring of Fire mining belt. It says the Ford government’s obsession with cutting “red tape” for businesses runs rough-shod over Indigenous “jurisdiction over lands, water, air, resources (which) includes surface and sub-surface (mineral) rights and interests.”
