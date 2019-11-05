After being on hold for two years, the Regional Food Distribution Association is bringing back its holiday hampers for seniors, singles and couples without children this Christmas season.
The organization hasn’t had the money to keep the program running but this year decided to turn to the community for its support.
“Rather than deny these people, we decided to ask the community,” said June Gaw, chairperson of the RFDA board. “Everyone deserves to have food and food is a basic necessity of life.”
