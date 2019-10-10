For the second fall in a row, Thunder Bay District Health Unit will not be holding designated flu-shot clinics outside the city.
The health unit says rural clinics aren’t needed as much as they once were because there are other opportunities for people to get vaccinated — at local medical clinics and, more recently, at pharmacies.
But the NDP’s health critic believes the decision is a symptom of intense pressure on health units from the Ford government to trim their budgets.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
