While they try to cope with an addictions crisis and deteriorated infrastructure, people who live at remote North Spirit Lake First Nation may have to wait up to two weeks before the reserve’s broken water main is repaired yet again.
Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said Friday the water line was repaired just last month, but was damaged during a back-fill operation.
An ISC spokeswoman said her department was notified that the water main had been affected on Oct. 18. The next day, the reserve was supplied with bottled water, she said.
Parts for the latest repair have been ordered, she added.
“Environmental public health officers are in contact with the community,” she said. ”Once repairs to the water main are made, testing will be done . . . before advising the community to remove its drinking-water advisory.”
