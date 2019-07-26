Katie Watson said she is optimistic that the empty shelves at Shelter House will be bursting with food after a two-day food drive this weekend.
“Historically (the drives) have been super successful,” said Watson, volunteer co-ordinator with the shelter. “We do see such a good support from Thunder Bay.”
On Thursday, standing amongst the many bare shelves of their pantry, Watson explained that while often donations to Shelter House wane in the warmer months, the need stays at the same level all year.
“Our numbers stay high throughout the summer and they have stayed high all the way through since January,” said Watson. “And we also have a lot of support from agencies in the colder months. Lots of times those agencies and organizations will bring their own food and when we don’t have that support we go through the food we have donated a lot quicker.”
Typically the shelter does not hold a food drive in the middle of the summer but this year after an inventory of their pantry found expired food that was either donated that way or had been pushed to the backs of shelves and not rotated through as new food arrived, Watson said the quickly realized they needed help.
“We are in desperate need of donations so we decided to do a two-day food drive,” said Watson. “We hope to fill the shelves. We do like to stock it as much as we can because we do go through it really quick.”
