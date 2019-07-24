With hepatitis C occurring in Northwestern Ontario at rates three to four times higher than the provincial average, Tonya Muchano, acting director of education and community development at Elevate NWO, called it an infection of concern in the Thunder Bay district.
“It’s a pretty complex situation. There are a lot of factors that play into it,” said Muchano. “So it’s hard to say exactly what is causing us to have higher rates than elsewhere in the province.”
Taking part in an information fair at Victoriaville Centre on Tuesday as part of World Hepatitis Week, Muchano said they are trying to raise awareness of the disease and offered free testing on site for hepatitis C and HIV.
Hepatitis C is the most common blood-borne illness in Canada, explained Muchano, and approximately 250,000 people are living with the disease nationwide.
“The problem with hepatitis C is it doesn’t show symptoms for a long time, people can live for decades and not know they have it,” said Muchano. “So it’s really important if people think they’ve been exposed to get tested regularly to make sure they don’t have it.”
Shelley Aretz, public health nurse with the Thunder Bay and District Health Unit, explained that hepatitis C, that attacks the liver, is spread through blood to blood transmission. Having a tattoo or piercing with equipment that was not properly sterilized can put people at risk of the disease as can injecting, inhaling or snorting drugs.
“Anybody that’s used substances, we recommend getting tested; and then anybody who is sexually active and has unprotected sex is at risk for HIV,” said Aretz. “Hepatitis C can be spread through sexual contact but is more commonly spread through drug use.”
A handful of community organizations partnered for the information fair as a lead up to World Hepatitis Day on July 28. Tuesday’s fair included advice and supplies for harm reduction.
Free testing, which takes about 20 minutes and involves a finger prick, is also available today at a barbecue hosted by Liver Care Northwest at 1040 Oliver Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can buy your lunch at the barbecue by making a donation of $2 or a non-perishable food items in support of People Advocating for Change Through Empowerment.
Elevate NWO is also hosting a free test and barbecue on Thursday at 106 Cumberland St. N. from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. but Muchano added that “anyone can walk into our office any time and request testing and we usually have someone to do testing on the spot.”
Information about testing can be found on the Elevate NWO YouTube and Facebook as well as the short film Blood2Blood launched this week.
