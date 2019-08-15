A flood watch for the Lake Superior shoreline has been issued by the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority for the first time in that organization’s history.
“We put out the flood watch because we’ve had three months now where we’ve broken the all-time records for highs on the lake for the beginning of June, July, and August,” said Tammy Cook, chief administrative officer with the Conservation Authority.
See the full story with pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.