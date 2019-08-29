Highland dancing has had its roots in Scotland for decades.
But for the last 40 years, dancers have been practising this precision dance form with the Morgan School of Highland Dance in Thunder Bay. The dance group has found a new home in the previously occupied studios of Dream Dance in the former Cumberland Street Cineplex theatre.
Its head instructor, Heather Morgan, couldn’t be more excited.
“As soon as I walked in I just fell in love with it,” said Morgan. “It’s beyond my dreams. I’ve always dreamed of having . . . a real studio. For the first 37 years we were in church basements and eventually my mom’s basement had quite a nice studio, but it was small and had low ceilings.”
