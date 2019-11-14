A portion of Highway 61 closed as repairs on an overpass are completed won’t re-open until Monday morning.
The Canadian National overpass between Neebing and Broadway avenues was struck by a vehicle on Nov. 4. The driver and vehicle has since been identified by the OPP and charges are pending.
The structural damage caused by the collision led to the overpass closure, as well as a section of the highway, while emergency construction is done.
In a news release, the Ministry of Transportation states the ongoing closure will allow for the completion of the necessary work.
During the closure a marked detour will be provided from Neebing Avenue to Broadway Avenue back to the highway.
The highway is expected to be open to two lanes of traffic at 6 a.m. on Monday.
