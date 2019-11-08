The Conservative government used its majority Thursday to defeat an NDP bill that aimed to make it safer for truckers and everyday motorists when driving Northern Ontario’s two main highways in winter.
MPP Guy Bourgouin’s bill intended to upgrade the status of highways 11 and 17 from Class 2 to Class 1, which requires roads to be down to bare pavement within eight hours after a snowstorm.
Northern Conservative cabinet ministers Greg Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River), Ross Romanow (Sault Ste. Marie) and Vic Fedeli (Nipissing) weren’t present when the vote was taken.
After the vote, Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk-James Bay) was blunt about an issue that has been a sore point for Northerners for decades.
