Repairs to a CN Rail bridge on Highway 61 could take “a few weeks,” causing periodic delays for motorists, the Ministry of Transportation said Friday.
“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate motorists’ patience as we work as quickly and safely as possible to get the bridge and highway fully restored to train and vehicle traffic,” a ministry spokeswoman said Friday.
The bridge, located between Broadway Avenue and Princess Street, is believed to have been damaged Monday by an oversized load.
Provincial police continue to investigate the incident.
