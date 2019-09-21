The local chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society is hoping to tap into Thunder Bay’s Harry Potter fanbase for its new fundraiser A Night at Hogwarts.
On Nov. 23, the Urban Abbey on Red River Road will be transformed into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from J.K. Rowling’s popular Harry Potter book series.
“We know there is a huge Harry Potter fanbase in Thunder Bay,” said Amanda Campigotto, an intern with the Canadian Cancer Society. “We know our community pretty well and we think it’s going to be big.”
As Hogwarts, the Urban Abbey will be transformed into the Great Hall complete with Hogwart’s four houses — Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor and Slytherin.
Campigotto said the event will feature a whimsical menu from the Redhead and the Chef and Harry Potter themed drinks and activities, including an improv group dressed as characters from the book and film series.
“We’re also trying to look for some Lakehead University chemistry students to do a potion demonstration,” she said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.