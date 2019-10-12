A piece of what appeared to be a human appendage found at the waterfront has kept Thunder Bay police containing a large area at the south end Marina Park.
Police say they were originally sent to the area just after 11 a.m. on Thursday when a passerby became concerned after finding something that seemed to be a piece of a human appendage.
While no injured person appeared to be in the immediate area, police contained the scene and conducted a search for a person who might be injured and in need of medical attention. Officers are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the apparent incident.
As of Friday police were still containing the scene and said there was no concern for public safety.
No further details about the body part located are being released at this time while investigators assess the quality of tips they are receiving about the investigation.
Police are asking anyone who may have noticed recent suspicious activity in the area of the southeast parking lot near the boat launch of Marina Park to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.