Two people are believed to have died early Thursday when a float plane crashed into an electrical substation near Wawa and knocked out power to about 575 rural homes.
Provincial police said the De Havilland Delta H2 aircraft went down around 9 a.m. at Hawk Junction, just northeast of Wawa.
Police had yet to confirm the number of fatalities Thursday.
