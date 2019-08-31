For a nostalgic glimpse of the ways things were traditionally done in the past through our northern countryside, the place to be this weekend is in Hymers for their 107th annual fall fair.
The classic country fair emphasizes everything about country living in Canada through showcasing the very best exhibits of locally grown, raised, preserved, baked, cooked and crafted items.
Randy Creighton, president of the Hymers Fair Agricultural Society, was at the fairgrounds Friday preparing the site for the festivities.
“(Today) is judging day where judges will select the best in each category,” said Creighton.
Beef and dairy cattle, small farm animal exhibits — which include rabbits, poultry, goats, sheep and pigs — will all be judged and exhibited for guests on Sunday and Monday when members of the Junior Beef Club will be on hand to demonstrate their work with beef cattle production.
“Now is the time . . . you get to see all the cattle, the exhibits of jams, jellies, baking, cooking, you name it, it’s here,” said Hymers Fair Agricultural Society vice-president Lawrence Prystanski. “It’s a great wholesome outing for the family and it’s a great opportunity to come out and see the old agricultural ways.”
