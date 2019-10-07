The run was secondary. This day was about emotion and the stories of breast cancer survivors.
Approximately 500 participants took part in the CIBC Run for the Cure held Sunday at Fort William Stadium’s Royal Legion Track, with family and friends of breast cancer patients and survivors putting a positive spin on a serious disease.
The event is about picking up the spirits of those who are currently battling breast cancer and learning from those that are breast cancer survivors, said Maria Cabral, regional manager of the Canadian Cancer Society Northwest.
