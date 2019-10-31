Teachers in the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board are “organically Indigenizing” their own curriculum content through the new Grade 11 Indigenous Voices course.
The Grade 11 common English course has been substituted with a curriculum that is Indigenous-focused.
Tesa Fiddler, co-ordinator of Indigenous education with the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, says both students and teachers are benefiting from the change.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
