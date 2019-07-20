About 450 Keewaywin First Nation evacuees are to begin heading home today following a thorough drenching of a big forest fire that has kept them in Sioux Lookout and Timmins for the past three weeks.
“At this point, we have been advised there will likely be one flight (today) and the remaining flights on Sunday,” Municipality of Sioux Lookout spokesman Brian MacKinnon said Friday.
Another 163 lodged at a Timmins hotel are also to start returning home today, that city reported Friday.
Keewaywin is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.
The fire that forced the reserve’s evacuation — Red Lake No. 23 — has been upgraded in status to “being held” following 32 millimetres of rain that fell on Thursday night.
No. 23, which remains the largest blaze burning in the province at 960 square kilometres, would encompass more than double the area of Thunder Bay.
“Fire ranger crews have been working hard to put out hot spots where there is visible smoke, and are starting to demobilize hose lines on the fire in areas that are showing no activity,” said Dryden-based provincial fire information officer Chris Marchand.
About 950 Pikangikum First Nation residents who had been re-evacuated to Thunder Bay due to a separate forest fire — Red Lake No. 39 — started returning home earlier this week.
