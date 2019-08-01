Hundreds of Kenora residents crowded into two public forums Wednesday to hear how the city as a whole can cope with a growing homeless and addiction crisis.
The forums at a local hotel follow a decision this week to temporarily shut down the Kenora Emergency Service Shelter Hub for 45 days to review the facility’s operations and complete some unfinished construction.
“I think people came away from the (first) public meeting more informed about the causes of addiction, and the services that are trying to find solutions,” Northwestern Health Unit CEO Marilyn Herbacz said.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.