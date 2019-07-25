UPDATE: OPP announced Thursday afternoon that Hilary Land had been located safely.
-----
Kenora OPP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl. . . . Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report at 1 p.m. Wednesday that Hilary Land was missing. She was last seen in the north side of Kenora. . . . Anyone who has seen Hilary Land or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
