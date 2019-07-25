Kenora OPP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received a report at 1 p.m. Wednesday that Hilary Land was missing. She was last seen in the north side of Kenora.
Police describe her as an Indigenous girl who is five-foot-two with a small build and has shoulder-length black hair with red tips. She has brown eyes and wears dark-rimmed glasses. She was last seen wearing a black hoody and white shorts.
Anyone who has seen Hilary Land or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.