Kenora’s homeless shelter is to reopen today right on schedule, exactly 46 days after it was closed so that organizers could re-think programs and complete construction projects inside the downtown church building.
The closure of the 46-bed shelter, which services men and women, was in part prompted by complaints that it was experiencing growing pains since it opened in March.
Among other things, city residents raised concerns over a litter of used injection needles in the shelter’s vicinity.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.