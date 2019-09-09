Howard Eng, president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, will be the next keynote speaker for the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Leaders Luncheon.
Eng will highlight Toronto Pearson International Airport’s medium to long-term plans addressing global demand for air travel and what that means for communities like Thunder Bay.
During his address, Eng is expected to speak to the many local organizations who count on Pearson to achieve success. He will outline how their growth plans will enhance connectivity and access to global markets and the challenges they will be facing through the mid-2030s as passenger traffic increases from 50 million a year to approximately 85 million.
The Leaders Luncheon will take place on Thursday at the Best Western Plus Nor’wester Hotel and Conference Centre.
Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. with the keynote beginning at 12:20 p.m. Tickets are available through online registration at www.tbchamber.ca.
