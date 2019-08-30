An analysis of a blue-green algae bloom found on Hawkeye Lake last week has shown that toxins were not present in the sample. Meanwhile, an algae bloom has been discovered on Lake Shebandowan and has yet to be tested.
The district health unit advises residents and campers on both lakes to avoid drinking, using or swimming in the water and to keep pets from the lake.
In the case of Hawkeye, the health unit said in a statement Thursday, “Please continue to exercise caution as blue-green algae blooms may recur and toxin production may vary for the rest of the season.”
