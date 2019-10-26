As landfills across Northwestern Ontario begin to reach capacity, municipalities are looking at diverting waste, specifically plastic, from reaching the landfill in the first place.
Alternatives to plastics in landfills was one of the main topics discussed at the Thunder Bay District Municipal League’s 102nd conference at the Prince Arthur Hotel on Friday.
League president and Marathon Mayor Rick Dumas said most of the district’s municipalities are dealing with landfill issues and trying to find ways of diverting plastic from reaching them as they’re aware of the environmental impact plastic has.
“It doesn’t degrade in landfill sites as paper and other products do,” he said. “They last for thousands of years and just get buried into the ground.”
Making that change comes with changing attitudes and Dumas acknowledged that will take time as most people resist change to the routine of their daily lives.
But it can start with grocery and convenience stores eliminating single-use plastic bags and restaurants not using plastic straws anymore. People refraining from buying bottled water will also help.
“Nobody likes change but change is good and it’s good for the environment and good for the communities we all live in,” said Dumas.
