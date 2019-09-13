Shelter House clients that have passed away in the last year were remembered in a memorial service on Thursday held in the emergency shelter’s garden.
“We like to do a memorial service for all the clients, the staff, the residents who stay here just for all the loss that’s happened in the last year and just to help them get along in their grief process,” said Michelle Jordan, executive director of Shelter House Thunder Bay.
It’s not uncommon for clients to die, and Jordan said this past year has seen more deaths than the previous years.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
