With 550 Thunder Bay Bombardier employees facing the unemployment line this November, hope for the future of the plant now apparently hinges on having immediate bigger contracts and Canadian content policies.
David Van Der Wee, CEO for Bombardier Transportation in the Americas, remains optimistic that there is something in the “pipeline,” but the 36 bi-level car contract that is currently being negotiated with Metrolinx and a potential contract for 60 street cars for the Toronto Transit Commission is not enough to sustain the high-rate production plant.
Huge improvements and a record number of deliveries in the history of the plant last year has put the Thunder Bay facility at the top of the overall operation.
