The Hindu festival of lights known as Diwali was celebrated by students at Westmount Public School on Friday.
“It’s a celebration of a new beginning,” said Blake Jacobson, a Grade 7 student. “It’s a new start.”
The festival consists of homes and businesses being brightly illuminated, while family and friends come together for feasts and other celebrations, including lighting fireworks to celebrate the victory of light over darkness.
The Grade 7 and 8 global citizenship class at the south-side school received a presentation from members of Thunder Bay’s Indian community on Friday about Diwali and also tried some Indian food before heading outdoors to light sparklers.
“I think with different religions, some people might fight about what’s better, but it’s always nice to be included,” said Jacobson. “I think Diwali is really cool because no one likes bad. People like good and that brings it out.”
It was also the 12-year-old’s first time trying Indian food, which he said was “super good.”
