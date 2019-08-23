There is something to be said about home-grown foods, especially when the growers are recognized for their work.
B and B Farms, owned by the Burgsteden family, has been chosen with 11 families in Ontario to receive the 2019 Bank of Montreal Ontario Farm Family Award.
The award from BMO Bank of Montreal in co-operation with the Ontario Plowmen’s Association, recognizes the focus on sustainability, community involvement, land stewardship and adaptability in their farm management practices by the recipient families.
