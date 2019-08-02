Cooler overnight temperatures this week were outside the norm for the end of July and more in tune with the waning days of August, says a weather expert.
The Thunder Bay area had three consecutive nights with temperatures below 10 C for overnight lows, including 6.5 C on Tuesday night, said Peter Kimball, meteorologist with Environment Canada.
“So, a big shift from most of the month. I think what we saw the last few days was a bit of an anomaly, the normal low this time of year is 11 C.”
