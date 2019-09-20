Tootoo speaks

Former National Hockey League forward Jordin Tootoo speaks following the 21st annual Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Solvent Abuse Awareness For Everyone Walk on Thursday.

 John Nagy

Former National Hockey League forward Jordin Tootoo has always been one to talk the talk, but he’s used his story to walk the walk as well these days.

Tootoo, a reformed alcoholic who played 13 seasons in the NHL, was a participant and keynote speaker at the 21st annual Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Solvent Abuse Awareness For Everyone Walk on Thursday just outside the Ka-Na-Chi-Hih Specialized Solvent Abuse Treatment Centre.

Approximately 150 walkers decked out with signs hit the road to take in the three-kilometre, round-trip journey from the centre to the Bell building on Balmoral Avenue.

