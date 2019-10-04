Kathy Ball is celebrating 11 years as a breast cancer survivor. Ball is the guest speaker at the Tbaytel Luncheon of Hope set for Friday in Thunder Bay.
“It’s an opportunity for 400 women to share support,” Ball said about the event to be held at the Victoria Inn.
“It is an emotional event for survivors . . . and it is important for the survivors to feel the love in the room.”
Ball has been attending the luncheon long before her cancer diagnosis. She originally started taking part because of family members who had cancer and as a way of showing support.
