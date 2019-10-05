With one in eight women being diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, its key to have research and treatment facilities here in Northwestern Ontario.
Throughout the last 26 years, the Tbaytel Luncheon of Hope has raised more than $425,000 for the Northern Cancer Fund and event committee member Susan Dubinsky said they were anticipating raising $35,000 at Friday’s luncheon at the Victoria Inn.
The money raised has provided support to the Linda Buchan Centre, breast MRI and the Screen for Life coach, which provides breast screening across the region.
“Maybe we wouldn’t have the high rate of cure we do,” said Dubinsky of the Luncheon of Hope’s success over the years.
“So many people have completed their cancer journey and are able to move forward and have full, productive lives as a result of getting the best possible care here. We have world-renowned physicians and we’re really proud of the services we have to offer.”
