The gleaming, all-glass building that houses the Thunder Bay Subaru dealership may not be the last eye-catching structure people will see on that particular piece of property. The Marostica Subaru president Ron Marostica says he’s working on plans for further development on land he owns in the Intercity area.
“Whether that be an office building, retail space or another car dealership, we don’t know yet. But there will be something else going there,” Marostica confirmed in an interview with The Chronicle-Journal.
“I have a number of discussions going with a few groups.”
The consultations so far revolve around a multi-storey building.
