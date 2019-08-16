Justin Trudeau’s lapses in ethical judgment may not cause his main Liberal supporters to abandon him in the Oct. 21 election, but they may deny the prime minister a second majority government, some veteran local political observers believe.
“His core vote will not be moved,” said former Thunder Bay MP Iain Angus.
“But it’s the group of voters who move from party to party, and who usually decide who becomes government, that he needs to be concerned about, and who will take the decision of the ethics commission into account.”
Angus added: “We will likely end up with a minority government (in October) as a result.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.