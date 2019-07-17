Provincial police charged a 43-year-old Gull Bay First Nation man Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a sport-utility vehicle near Thunder Bay airport just after midnight.

Police said the SUV’s driver was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening following the Highway 61 crash around 12:30 a.m. The pickup driver was not injured, police said.

“Officers attended the scene and determined that the driver of the pickup truck had been consuming alcohol,” a provincial news release said Tuesday. “The driver was arrested and transported to (Thunder Bay’s OPP) detachment for further tests.”

He was later charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, police said.

Morris Bouchard is to appear in Thunder Bay court on Sept. 3, the release said. The charge has not been proven in court.

