Provincial police charged a 43-year-old Gull Bay First Nation man Sunday after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a sport-utility vehicle near Thunder Bay airport just after midnight.
Police said the SUV’s driver was taken to hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening following the Highway 61 crash around 12:30 a.m. The pickup driver was not injured, police said.
“Officers attended the scene and determined that the driver of the pickup truck had been consuming alcohol,” a provincial news release said Tuesday. “The driver was arrested and transported to (Thunder Bay’s OPP) detachment for further tests.”
He was later charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, police said.
Morris Bouchard is to appear in Thunder Bay court on Sept. 3, the release said. The charge has not been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.