A Toronto man was escorted off a Porter Airlines flight by Thunder Bay police on Friday after the plane landed at the city airport.
Police were called to assist with an unruly passenger on the inbound flight just before 4 p.m., police say.
The man reportedly left his seat as the plane was preparing for its scheduled landing in Thunder Bay and when flight attendants requested he return to his seat the man allegedly became aggressive with the flight staff.
Police assistance was requested and a 27-year-old man was escorted off the plane by police who said no charges have been laid as of Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.