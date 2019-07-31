A Marathon man has been committed to stand trial in the 2018 death of his spouse.
According to Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice, Alain Lepage was ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder following a preliminary hearing in Thunder Bay that concluded on July 19.
A date for a trial had not been set Tuesday. Lepage, who was 62 when he was charged in the spring of 2018, remains in custody, said an Attorney-General’s office spokeswoman.
