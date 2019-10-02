Every year, the Spread the Warmth Winter Coat Drive helps more than 1,000 people stay warm during Thunder Bay’s chilly winters.
On Tuesday, the coat drive was started at Shelter House Thunder Bay, an initiative spearheaded by Gear Up for Outdoors to provide winter coats to anyone who needs one.
“People need to stay warm and a lot of times people are underdressed out in the elements,” said Michelle Jordan, executive director of the shelter. “We want to make sure everybody has access to coats.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
